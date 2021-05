Deposed Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday appeared in person for the first time before a special court in Naypyitaw that is trying her for a series of alleged crimes committed prior to the military coup on Feb. 1, her lawyers told media.

The ousted State Counselor and Foreign Minister, under house arrest in Myanmar's capital city since the coup and had not been seen in public ever since, was also able to meet with her lawyers in person for the first time. EFE