Bangkok, June 19 (EFE).– Hundreds of people marched through Myanmar's streets Sunday to urge the release of detained leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who turned 77.

Images broadcast by Myanmar media, notably The Irrawaddy, and shared on social media by activists showed protests of a few dozen people in cities across the country wishing the Nobel Peace Prize laureate well.

Suu Kyi has been incarcerated since the military coup on Feb.1, last year. EFE