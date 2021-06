Myanmar's State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi delivers her keynote speech at the ASEAN Business and Investment Summit on the sidelines of the 33rd Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit and Related meetings at in Singapore, 12 November 2018 (reissued 14 June 2021). EFE-EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (L) attends a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Presidential Palace in Naypyitaw Myanmar, 18 January 2020 (reissued 14 June 2021). EFE-EPA/NYEIN CHAN NAING / POOL

Demonstrators hold up placards calling for the release of detained Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi during a protest against the military coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, 15 February 2021 (reissued 14 June 2021). EFE-EPA/STRINGER

The rights organization Human Rights Watch said it’s "unlikely" the trial that begins Monday in Myanmar against deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi is fair and demanded her "immediate and unconditional release."

Phil Robertson, the organization’s deputy director in Asia, criticized in a statement Suu Kyi's restrictions on having access to her lawyers and the trial taking place in the capital, Naypyitaw, in a court controlled by the junta, by which she "is unlikely to receive a fair trial." EFE