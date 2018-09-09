Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party during a party leader debate with Stefan Lofven, leader of the Social Democratic Party, broadcast by Sweden's tv-channel TV4 from Linkoping, Sweden, Sep. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Anders Wiklund/TT SWEDEN OUT

Stefan Lofven, leader of the Social Democratic Party during a party leader debate with Ulf Kristersson, leader of the Moderate Party, broadcast by Sweden's tv-channel TV4 from Linkoping, Sweden, Sep. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/Anders Wiklund/TT SWEDEN OUT

The citizens of Sweden Sunday head to the polls in the general and local elections amid uncertainty about the extent of the predicted rise of the far right.

Polling stations will be open from 8.00 am to 8.00 pm during which 7 million voters can cast their ballots that will elect a new Riksdag, or the Swedish parliament.

The Swedes will also vote Sunday in local elections and attention will be focussed on the two big parties including the far right Sweden Democrats (SD).

The outgoing government, headed by the Social Democrat Kjell Stefan Löfven, is a coalition between the Social Democratic Party and the Greens, with external support of the ex-communists.

The three parties together had won nearly 44 percent of the votes in the last elections held four years ago, although the government has had to overcome the threat of early elections, censure motions and forced exit of ministers.

The Moderate Party (conservative opposition) obtained second place in those elections in which the SD had almost 13 percent of the votes but the former refused to form an alliance with the far right.

Polls now point to a more complicated situation since almost all of them have put the SD in second place with close to 20 percent, ahead of the conservatives and 5-6 points of the Social Democrats.

However, the variation of up to eight points that surveys have given the SD put predictions in doubt.

The Swedish far right, which has benefited from the crisis led by the wave of refugees arriving in recent years, aims to strengthen its role as arbiter and break through the growing isolation to which it had been relegated.

Another issue that divides the SD further from other parties is its position in favor of exiting the European Union.