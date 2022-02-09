Sweden on Wednesday became the latest European country to lift all coronavirus restrictions due to its high vaccination rates and the less severe threat posed by the Omicron variant.
Sweden follows neighbors Denmark, the first country of the European Union to lift all restrictions on February 1 as it no longer considers Covid-19 a "socially critical" disease, although the country is still reporting record numbers of infections.
The United Kingdom last month also lifted the majority of Covid rules, including requirements to wear face masks in public.
Some health rules remain in place in Sweden, such as staying at home if symptomatic, a five-day quarantine for infected health personnel and avoiding crowds for those who have not been vaccinated.
(...)