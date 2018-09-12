The Swedish 'Alliansen' party leaders (L-R) Annie Loof (Centre), Ulf Kristersson (Moderate), Ebba Busch Thor (Christian Democrats), and Jan Bjorklund (Liberals) pose during a media conference in the Swedish parliment in Stockholm, 12 September 2018. EPA/HENRIK MONTGOMERY

Sweden's prime minister rejected Wednesday the possibility of helping the opposition center-right alliance form a government after elections did not result in any bloc gaining sufficient support to govern alone.

Stefan Löfven ruled out the idea of lending the Social Democrats' support to the four-party Alliance during a press conference at the Rosenbad, his official residence, in response to an offer made by the Alliance shortly beforehand.

The PM said it was "undemocratic" of the Alliance to want to govern independently of whether it had gained enough support and urged calm until the final results were in.

Löfven said while his party made up the biggest bloc it would not be right for anyone else to become prime minister.

He called for the final result to be known before deciding if he should resign ahead of the new Parliament being formed on Sept. 25.

The left, a coalition made up of the Left, Green and Social Democrat parties, had a two-seat lead on the Alliance, while the far-right Sweden Democrats were on 63, according to provisional figures.

The left obtained 40.6 percent of the votes, the Alliance 40.3 percent, while SD got 17.6 percent, according to provisional results, which could change after overseas and other uncounted votes are tallied.

The electoral authority began counting votes from overseas on Wednesday and the definitive results would not be available until Friday.

Both the left and the Alliance do not want the far-right to have any influence on the Swedish government.

Löfven said the SD could "never" be allowed to decide on the country's future.