Sweden's Vice Chief Prosecutor Eva-Marie Persson speaks during a press conference to announced the decision about the preliminary investigation against Julian Assange, in Stockholm, Sweden, May 13, 2019. EPA/Anders Wiklund SWEDEN OUT

Wikileaks co-founder Julian Assange, in a prison van, as he leaves Southwark Crown Court in London, Britain, May 1, 2019, reissued May 13, 2019. EPA/NEIL HALL

Sweden’s prosecutor's office has decided on Monday to reopen an investigation into rape allegations against the founder of the WikiLeaks portal, Julian Assange, which had been set aside two years ago due to the inability to advance the probe with the suspect sheltered under asylum in Ecuador’s embassy in London.

Deputy director of public prosecutions Eva-Marie Persson said she would activate the European arrest warrant issued against Assange after Ecuador withdrew the asylum it had offered the Australian journalist and whistle-blower.

“I have today taken the decision to reopen the preliminary investigation,” Persson said.

Assange, 47, is currently in a maximum security prison in the United Kingdom pending the resolution of an extradition request to the United States where he is wanted for leaking secret documents through the website he leads.

Swedish prosecutors had in 2017 dropped their probe because they had been incapable of making progress while Assange remained in the embassy, saying that if the situation changed they could reopen it.

The Australian was removed from the embassy in April after the government of Ecuador revoked his asylum.

Assange was then arrested for breach of bail conditions in the UK after having spent seven years in the embassy.

A lawyer for one of the women involved in the Swedish allegations had asked for the investigation to be started again.

Assange had also been under investigation for a second sex-related allegation that was dropped in 2015 after time ran out. The rape allegation does not prescribe until August 2020.

Assange is in London's Belmarsh high-security prison after being sentenced to 50 weeks in jail for bail violations.

He has denied both allegations.

Persson, who believes a new cross-examination is necessary in the case, said it could be done by videoconference.

Persson added it was up to the UK authorities to determine which petition had priority, the European arrest warrant or the extradition request to the US.

Following his arrest at the embassy, US authorities lodged an extradition request over the release, through WikiLeaks, of military and diplomatic documents.

Assange faces in the US allegations that he conspired, with a former intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning, to release classified information.

He could face a prison sentence of five years for the offenses.

Sweden's allegations date back to 2010.

Assange had fought to have the Swedish extradition order and preliminary investigation dropped fearing authorities in Sweden could hand him over to the US.

WikiLeaks said the reopening of the Swedish investigation would give Assange a chance to clear his name.

