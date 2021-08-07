Tokyo (Japan), 07/08/2021.- Peder Fredricson of Sweden on All In competes in the Jumping team final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. (Japón, Suecia, Tokio) EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Tokyo (Japan), 07/08/2021.- Henrik Von Eckermann of Sweden on King Edward competes in the Jumping team final during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. (Japón, Suecia, Tokio) EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Tokyo (Japan), 07/08/2021.- (L-R) Gold medalists Henrik von Eckermann on King Edward, Malin Baryard-Johnsson on Indiana and Peder Fredricson on All In of team Sweden during the medal ceremony of the Jumping team during the Equestrian events of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park in Setagaya, Tokyo, Japan, 07 August 2021. (Japón, Suecia, Tokio) EFE/EPA/NIC BOTHMA

Sweden on Saturday became the new Olympic champion in the Jumping Team competition after beating the United States in a jump-off against the clock at the Baji Koen Equestrian Park.

The win sees Sweden return to an Olympic podium they had not been on since Athens 2004, when they secured silver.

The Swedes, who had not won gold in this competition since Paris 1924, continued their form from the qualifying heats a day before which saw them get to the final as favorites to secure their first Olympic win in nearly a century.

They made no errors during a flawless week leading to the final, but after mistakes from Malin Baryard-Johnsson and Peder Fredricson, Sweden found themselves tied with the USA on eight faults apiece.

None of the six components of either team had any further knockdowns in the fight for the gold, so it was decided in favor of Sweden who had a better time. The 122.90 they accumulated gave them the victory, as Team USA finished their rounds in 124.20.

The bronze medal went to Belgium, while the Netherlands had to settle for fourth place.

Argentina climbed to seventh place, benefiting from problems that several of the favorites suffered with withdrawals of some of their horses, which was the case for defending champions, France, Germany and Great Britain. EFE

jap/ks