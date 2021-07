A general view over the Swedish Parliament before its vote on Social Democrat Leader Stefan Lofven as Prime Minister, in Stockholm, Sweden, 07 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Christine Olsson

Social Democrat Leader Stefan Lofven speaks during a press conference after the parliament has voted for him as Prime Minister, in Stockholm, Sweden, 07 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Christine Olsson

Social Democrat Leader Stefan Lofven (L) is congratulated after the parliament has voted for him as Prime Minister, in Stockholm, Sweden, 07 July 2021. EFE/EPA/Christine Olsson

Stefan Lofven was re-elected as Sweden’s prime minister on Wednesday, after he received enough backing in a parliamentary vote.

Last month, Lofven stepped down from his position a week after he lost a vote of confidence following a dispute with the Left Party over housing policy.EFE

jam-alc/smq/jt