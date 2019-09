Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg signs the guest book after receiving the key to the city from the Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante (not pictured) at a city hall ceremony following the climate strike in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/VALERIE BLUM

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) returns to her hotel by metro after the Montreal city hall ceremony following the climate strike in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 27, 2019. EFE-EPA/VALERIE BLUM

Around half a million people led by Swedish teen climate activist Greta Thunberg marched through the streets of Montreal on Friday to demand that Canadian authorities take action to tackle the climate crisis.

Thunberg, 16, spearheaded the march – the largest in the history of Quebec – in which Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also participated along with his family. EFE-EPA