An empty footbridge is seen in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 15 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A general view outside the MCG in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 15 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

The city skyline is seen Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 15 October 2021. EFE-EPA/JAMES ROSS AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian authorities announced Friday they would eliminate mandatory quarantine for fully vaccinated travelers arriving in Sydney from Nov. 1, when they expect to have fully vaccinated 80 percent of its population against Covid-19.

The measure means Sydney will be Australia’s first city to reopen to the world after Canberra closed international borders in March 2020. EFE