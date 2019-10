People attend a rally against anti-Semitism and xenophobia in Halle an der Saale, Germany, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

General view of the Jewish cemetery and the attacked synagogue in Halle an der Saale, Germany, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Two members of the Jews community are silhouetted ahead of the shabbat service in the synagogue in Halle an der Saale, Germany, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A member of the Jews community prepares candles ahead of the shabbat service outside the synagogue in Halle an der Saale, Germany, 11 October 2019. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

The antisemitic attack in Halle has highlighted the problem of right-wing extremists in Germany.

It was only the attacker Stephan Balliet’s incompetence that avoided a massacre in a Jewish temple in Germany, a country committed to not forgetting the horror of the Holocaust.