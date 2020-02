Smoke rises during government forces bombing on the village of Sarman, in Maarrat al-Nu'man district, Idlib, Syria, 04 February 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/YAHYA NEMAH

Pro-government troops made further advances in northwestern Syria on Wednesday despite Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatening an attack if they do not pull out of areas close to Turkish army observation posts in Idlib.

State media SANA news agency reported that Syrian units have captured several areas east of Idlib city, capital of the province of the same name, and which is considered the opposition’s last stronghold on the road to the strategically important city of Saraqeb.