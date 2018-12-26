An object glitters in the sky of Damascus, Syria, 25 December 2018. According to Syria's official news agency SANA, Syrian air defenses intercepted hostile objects over the air space of Damascus. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian army air defenses on Tuesday night responded to a missile attack near Damascus, official and opposition media reported.

State-run news agency SANA said that the country's air defenses repelled "enemy targets" in the skies west of the city without providing further details about the nature of those targets, noting however that several of them were shot down.

SANA added that "the attack" originated in Lebanese territory, which could indicate that it was staged by Israel.

Meanwhile, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said that an explosion rocked Damascus and its environs and that it resulted from an Israeli missile attack against several targets west and southwest of the Syrian capital.

The SOHR said that Israel warplanes conducted the attacks from Lebanese airspace.

The Israeli army reported Tuesday that its defense system fired at an anti-aircraft missile launched from Syria, adding that the missile did not cause any damage.

Two days ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the withdrawal of US troops from Syria would not affect Israeli policy toward the neighboring Arab country.

Since the start of Syria's internal conflict, Israel has mounted hundreds of attacks against targets linked to Iran and Hezbollah, both of whom are fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar al Assad.

The latest significant attack came in May, when Israeli warplanes bombarded about 70 targets in Syria.