Syria's deputy prime minister on Saturday said that Turkey and the United States do not have the legitimacy to negotiate over control of the Kurdish-held Manbij region in northeast Syria, according to the official Syrian news agency SANA.

The remarks of Walid al-Moallem, who is also foreign and expatriates minister, came after Turkey proposed a plan to act with the US for the withdrawal of Syrian Kurdish militias from Manbij.

"Neither Turkey, nor the US have the right to negotiate regarding Syrian cities," al-Moallem said.

He reiterated that his country sees Turkey as an "enemy and invader," stressing that the Syrian regime will "liberate every inch" of Syria's land.

Earlier this year, the Turkish army and allied Syrian militias took control of the Kurdish enclave of Afrin in northwest Syria, with the Turkish government threatening to extend the operation to Manbij, which has been held by Kurdish militias since 2016.

Unlike Afrin, Manbij contains troops on the ground from the US-led international coalition in support of Kurdish militias against the Islamic State terror organization.

On Thursday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said an agreement had been made with scheduled dates for the withdrawal of the mainly Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) militias from Manbij.

Cavusoglu added that YPG militias would be replaced by a local administrative and security body, whose training is to be agreed upon by Ankara and Washington.

In further remarks on Saturday, Syria's deputy prime minister denied reports that the US is negotiating with Russia over control of the area of al-Tanf on the Jordanian border, as part of an agreement to avoid a Syrian government offensive in the region of Daraa, bordering Jordan and Israel.

"Do not believe any statements on an agreement about the south of Syria unless the US forces withdraw from al-Tanf area," al-Moallem said.