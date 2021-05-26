People stand in front of a shop window next to presidential election poster of incumbent President Bashar Assad on the eve of elections in Damascus, Syria, 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrians walk near presidential election poster of incumbent President Bashar Assad on the eve of elections in Damascus, Syria, 25 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A woman casts her vote at a polling station during the 2021 Syrian presidential election in Damascus, Syria, 26 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and his wife Asma cast their votes for the presidential election at a polling station in Duma city, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on 26 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad waves at supporters as he leaves a polling station in Duma city, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, on 26 May 2021. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syria’s Bashar al-Assad cast his vote in former rebel-held territory on Wednesday as presidential elections that he is almost certain to win got underway in government-controlled areas of the war-blighted country.

Assad urged displaced Syrians to return to their homes as he voted in Douma, a Damascus satellite that bears the scars of a brutal and ongoing civil war.

Douma was in the hands of armed opposition forces from the early days of the war in 2011 until 2018. Special permission is still required to enter the area.

Assad said the Syrian elections were a “sufficient” rebuttal to the criticism from “Western countries with colonial history.”

Syria’s exiled opposition as well as nations like France and the United States have rejected the elections as a “farce” designed to bolster Assad’s power. The election does not form part of the United Nations-brokered peace process.