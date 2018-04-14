Syria-bound Rafale warplanes prepare for take off at the Saint-Dizier aerial military base, eastern France, late April 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ECPAD /HANDOUT

A Syria unclassified map indicating areas that were targeted by US, French and British forces on April 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/US DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE / HANDOUT

The ruins of the Scientific Research Center building hit by strikes launched Apr 14 2018 by the United States, Britain and France in Barzeh neighborhood, Damascus, Syria, in retaliation for an alleged chemical attack. The Syrian Information Ministry organized a tour to the center, which the government said was used for pharmaceutical uses. EFE/EPA/YOUSSEF BADAWI

US Navy released on Apr 14, 2018 this iumage of guided-missile cruiser USS Monterey (CG 61) firing a Tomahawk land attack missile.EFE/EPA/Matthew Daniels HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Syria says it shot down most of the missiles from US-led strikes

The Syrian military alleged on Saturday that its air defenses shot down a majority of the 110 missiles launched at dawn by the United States, France and the United Kingdom against positions in and around the capital Damascus and in the central province of Homs, where three civilians were wounded.

Syrian armed forces spokesman Ali Maihub said in a televised speech that a number of missiles that were not intercepted targeted a scientific laboratory and an educational center at the Barzah research center near Damascus, causing only material damage.

Maihub also asserted that missiles targeting a military position near Homs were intercepted, but three civilians were wounded.

The military spokesman reiterated that these aggressions will not stop the Syrian military from continuing to fight armed extremist groups.

The armed forces added in a statement, quoted by the official news agency SANA, that this attack would only lead to "increase the Syrian people's determination to defend the sovereignty, dignity and the security of the homeland and its citizens."

Washington and its allies launched three attacks against positions in Syria at around 4 am local time, following an alleged chemical weapons attack carried out in the Arab country last weekend, which has not been independently verified.

The first missile attack was launched against a scientific research center near Damascus, the second destroyed a chemical weapons warehouse west of Homs and the third targeted another warehouse with chemical weapons and an important command center located west of Homs.

The United States and its European allies have been part of a bombing campaign against the Islamic State terror organization in Syria for years, but despite their calls for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to step down, they have not attacked Syrian government targets except on one occasion in 2017.