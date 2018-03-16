A man carries an elderly woman as hundreds of civilians, who were evacuated from Eastern Ghouta, ride buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian soldiers distribute food and water bottles to civilians, who were evacuated from the Eastern Ghouta, as they wait for buses to transport them for nearby makeshift centers, at Housh Nasri area, outskirts of Damascus, Syria, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

A Russian delegate follows the briefing by UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura (on screen), during a Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria, at UN headquarters in New York, United States, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Loey Felipe

UN Special Envoy for Syria, Staffan de Mistura (on screen), briefs the Security Council on the situation in Syria, at UN headquarters in New York, United States, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN PHOTO/Loey Felipe

Bashar Ja'afari, Permanent Representative of the Syrian Arab Republic to the United Nations, addresses the Security Council meeting on the situation in his country, at UN headquarters in New York, United States, March 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/UN Photo/Evan Schneider

The Syrian government said Friday before the United Nations that more than 40,000 civilians left eastern Ghouta on Thursday, the main rebel stronghold in the outskirts of Damascus.

The evacuation, according to Syria's UN ambassador Bashar Ja'afari, was carried out through a security corridor opened by the government and was coordinated by the Red Crescent.

Ja'afari accused the rebels of using civilians as human shields and said that they were still impeding many civilians from using the evacuation corridors.

The ambassador told the UN Security Council, which is analyzing on Friday the situation in Syria, that his country has taken on an "enormous responsibility" to fulfill the Council's exhortations and to ease civilian suffering.

The UN mediator in the conflict, Staffan de Mistura, said that the world body is not taking part in these evacuations and that he did not have any first-hand information about the matter.

De Mistura said that any civilian evacuation must be done according to international law, ensuring that people can leave voluntarily and go wherever they choose to go.

Speaking by video link from Brussels, De Mistura told the Security Council that the cease-fire negotiated by Russia and the rebel faction that controls Douma, the main city in eastern Ghouta, was "one bit of good news" among the bad.

This cease fire, which has held for several days but has not been expanded to other areas of eastern Ghouta, shows that helping civilians can be done with political will, De Mistura said.