Turkish-backed Syrian fighters drive armored vehicles from Northern Syria for a military operation in Kurdish areas, near the Syrian border, in Akcakale district in Sanliurfa, Turkey, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ERDEM SAHIN

Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) on Saturday called on the United States to pressure Turkey to comply with the ceasefire and open a humanitarian corridor for the evacuation of civilian victims from the besieged border city of Ras al-Ain in northern Syria.

SDF commander, Mazlum Abdi, said in a statement that his side pledged to abide by the 120-hour truce reached Thursday between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence.