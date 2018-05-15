A delegation from the Syrian armed opposition arrived in Astana Tuesday to participate in the ninth round of negotiations on a solution to the conflict in Syria in which no United States representatives were taking part.

"Representatives of the Syrian armed opposition arrived in Astana Tuesday morning. The delegation consists of 24 people," said sources from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.

The delegation includes "practically all the main actors" from the opposition who represent "Idlib and other security areas," said Aidarbek Tumatov, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry's director for Asia and Africa.

Representatives from the Syrian Government and the armed opposition were taking part in Astana-9 with the three guarantor countries _ Russia, Turkey and Iran _ intermediating the ceasefire, which has been in force for almost a year and a half in the Arab country.

Tumatov added that Kazakhstan was looking to host new negotiations on Syria, referring to a possible Astana-10, because "there is an understanding on the need to hold other rounds of talks, perhaps more than one."

Regarding the absence of US representatives in the consultations, the Kazakh diplomat ruled out that the situation could influence the negotiating process.

"The guarantor countries are present. Now everything depends on them. In addition, representatives of the Syrian opposition and the government are participating, all the forces are here, what else is needed?" he said.

Russia, Turkey and Iran were to present a final statement Tuesday afternoon with the results of the ninth round of the Astana talks.

The main achievement of the Astana process has been the creation of four security zones in Syria _ in the provinces of Idlib, Homs, Ghouta and on the border with Jordan _ territories in which any military activity, including aircraft flights, is prohibited.