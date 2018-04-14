epa066Syrian soldiers flash the V sign as scores of al-Islam Army's fighters are evacuated from Douma City, in Eastern Ghouta, outside Damascus, Syria, Apr 9, 2018.EFE-EPA (FILE)/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syrian government troops and their allies have taken-up positions inside the Syrian city of Douma and now have complete control over the area of the former rebel Eastern Ghouta bastion, in the outskirts of Damascus according to a statement by British NGO, the Syrian Observatory of Human Rights (SOHR) Saturday.

The Syrian government news Agency SANA has broadcast images of troops loyal to President Assad entering Douma, the remaining area yet to fall under control of the Syrian army since they launched thgeir final offensive on Feb 25.