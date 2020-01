A family in a van crosses a damaged road caused by volcanic tremors following an eruption of Taal Volcano, in Lemery town in Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Electronic gadgets are hooked up for charging at an elementary school turned into an evacuation center for families affected by a recent eruption of Taal Volcano in Tagaytay City, south of Manila, Philippines 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Filipino Eduardo De Grano stands outside his house which was damaged due to the frequent volcanic tremors in a recent eruption of Taal Volcano, in Lemery town in Batangas province, south of Manila, Philippines 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

A view of a Rosary hanging from a motorcycle covered in volcanic ash in Talisay, Batangas, Philippines, 14 January 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Philippine authorities on Tuesday extended a high alert over the possible eruption of the Taal volcano, which remained active for a third day with more than 40,700 people evacuated from its surroundings.

But the capital Manila - situated some 60 kilometers (37 miles) away - slowly returned to normalcy after air quality improved.