Leader of the Socialist Party and acting Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez greets supporters during a rally in Los Alcazares, Murcia, southwestern Spain, 07 November 2019. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL OSETE

Spanish voters are heading back to the polls for the fourth general election in less than four years to see if they can finally put an end to the political deadlock.

Two general elections, the most recent on April 28, and one repeat election have failed to do just that. EFE-EPA

