Supporters of Taiwan Kuomintang (KMT) Presidential candidate Han Kuo-yu wave flags during an election campaign in Taipei, Taiwan, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/HOW HWEE YOUNG

Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (C) waves to supporters during an election campaign in Keelung City, Taiwan, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Supporters of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen react during an election campaign in Keelung City, Taiwan, 09 January 2020. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan is set to vote in the next presidential elections on Jan. 11, where relations with China, as usual, will play a key role. But even though political tensions are palpable, this regional technological powerhouse remains heavily independent on Chinese markets.

In 2018, China was Taiwan's number one trading partner, accounting for 29 percent of the country's exports and 19 percent of imports, according to data from the ministry of economy.