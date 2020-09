A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Foreign Ministry shows US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Keith Krach (C) arrives for a meeting with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (L), in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 September 2020. EFE-EPA/TAIWAN FOREIGN MINISTRY / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by Taiwan's Foreign Ministry shows Taiwan Foreign Ministry officials (1-2 L) welcoming US Undersecretary of State for Economic Affairs Keith Krath (4-L) at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, 17 September 2020. EFE-EPA/TAIWAN FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Keith Krach disembarks from a Gulfstream G-V jet as he arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, 17 September 2020. EFE-EPA/TAIWAN FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Keith Krath (L) arrives at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan, 17 September 2020. EFE-EPA/TAIWAN FOREIGN MINISTRY HANDOUT HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Taiwan on Friday said it detected 18 Chinese warplanes crossing the international boundary in the Taiwan Strait and deployed its warplanes in a tense standoff between Taipei and Beijing over the visit of a high official of the United States to the island.

In a statement on Twitter, the Taiwanese defense minister said that multiple aircraft of the People's Liberation Army Air Force had entered the island's air defense identification zone.EFE-EPA

