Authorities on Wednesday added 633 new Covid-19 cases in Taiwan, raising the overall caseload to over 6,000 in the region that was almost virus-free last year when the world was struggling with an outbreak.

Health authorities registered 301 new Covid-19 infections from the last 24 hours and added another 330 cases that had gone unreported in previous days from official records.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) said two travelers from abroad also tested positive for the virus.

Taiwan is battling its worst spike in Covid-19 cases since mid-May.

The overall tally of infections now stands at 6,091, of which more than 4,500 caused locally.

The health authorities said 11 people succumbed to the disease over the past day, bringing the total number of deaths due to the virus to 46 since the pandemic began.