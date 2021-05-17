Taiwanese push their cart as they rush to buy grocery essentials inside a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwanese queue in the cashier after buying grocery essentials inside a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwanese check an almost empty meat shelf as they rush to buy grocery essentials inside a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan, 17 May 2021. EFE-EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan, which has been relatively successful in controlling Covid-19 so far, on Monday banned the entry of foreigners without a residence permit and shut down schools as part of emergency measures to check the spread of an outbreak which has led to over 700 infections being reported in the last three days

On Monday, the Taiwanese Centers for Disease Control (CDC) reported 335 new corronavirus cases, including 333 locally transmitted infections, after 207 cases were found on Sunday and 185 on Saturday.

The detection of 727 cases in such a short period has rung alarm bells on the island, which had managed to keep Covid in check last year without having to resort to massive lockdowns.

Apart from banning the entry of foreigners for a month, authorities have also banned passengers' transit until Jun.18.

The measure could be aimed at checking infections such as those recently detected among airline crews and people arriving from abroad, according to local media.

Meanwhile local authorities on Monday also announced a two-week closure of kindergartens as well as primary and secondary schools in Taipei and the adjacent New Taipei area, which have been hit the hardest by the outbreak.

On Saturday, the CDC had raised the Covid alert for the two areas to level 3, which results in the closure of gyms, bars, entertainment venues as well as religious, cultural and sports activities.

The center also recommended avoiding 'unnecessary" activities, gatherings and movement, and urged citizens to always wear masks.

It has asked for the suspension of social or family gatherings of more than 5 people and disinfecting means of transport. Open-air meetings have to be limited to 10 people.

If the daily caseload remains above 100 for 14 days, the alert level would be raised further, resulting in a lockdown, a possibility which led to Taipei residents queuing up at supermarkets on Monday.