Supporters of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen cheer during an election campaign in New Taipei City, Taiwan, 05 January 2020 (issued 07 January 2020). EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

"Kun" ("trapped") is the character of the year chosen by more than 12 million Chinese and Taiwanese netizens. It perfectly encapsulates the current state of relations between Beijing and Taipei ahead of Taiwan's decisive elections on Saturday.

Regardless of the popularity of candidates or their promises of economic growth, the decision of the Taiwanese people will define their immediate future, which, as on previous occasions, will depend on the positions adopted by the elected leaders toward China. EFE