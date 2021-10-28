Chinook helicopters accompanied by Apache combat helocopters hoist giant Taiwan flags as they fly above downtown Taipei during a Taiwan flag flyby rehearsal ahead of the country's National Day in Taipei, Taiwan, 07 October 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan's president Tsai Ing-wen has confirmed for the first time that the United States has a military presence on the island, and said the threat from China grows "every day."

While the information has previously been reported by media, Tsai personally spoke of it for the first time in an exclusive interview with CNN on Tuesday.

"We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability," she said, but added that the numbers of US military personnel in Taiwan were "not as many as people thought."

At the beginning of the month, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing anonymous sources, that a detachment made up of about two dozen special forces soldiers and an unspecified number of marines had been on the island for at least a year to train Taiwanese land and sea troops.

(...)