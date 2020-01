A handout photo made available by the Yilan County Fire Bureau shows rescuers at the site of a military helicopter crash in mountains outside Taipei, Tawian, 02 January 2020. EFE-EPA/YILAN COUNTY FIRE BUREAU HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen urged the state’s armed forces Friday to remain alert to national security threats, a day after the military's Chief of General Staff Shen Yi-ming was killed in a helicopter accident along with seven others.

Tsai and officers of the Armed forces observed a minute of silence to pay tribute to those who died in the accident and announced that the government would open an investigation into the causes of the accident. EFE-EPA