A passenger is guided away from the military personnel spraying disinfectant inside the Taipei Main Station, in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 May 2021.

Taiwanese Health and Welfare Minister Chen Shih-chung (C) speaks during a press conference in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 May 2021.

Military personnel spray disinfectant inside the Taipei Main Station, in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 May 2021.

Taiwanese push their cart as they rush to buy grocery essentials inside a supermarket in Taipei, Taiwan, 17 May 2021.

Military personnel spray disinfectant inside the Taipei Main Station, in Taipei, Taiwan, 18 May 2021.

Taiwan's recent Covid-19 outbreak has worsened with 245 new infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the country's health authorities announced Tuesday.

Of the 245 new cases, 240 were local infections while the remaining five were detected in overseas travelers. EFE

