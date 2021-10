A Red Falcon Air Demonstration Team performs on Nanchang JL-8 aircrafts during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, 29 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The August 1st, or Ba Yi, Aerobatics Team performs on Chengdu J-10 aircrafts during the 13th China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai, Guangdong province, China, 29 September 2021. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEX PLAVEVSKI

The Taiwanese defense ministry has reported that 38 Chinese military aircraft illegally flew into its air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The latest Chinese military incursion took place Friday in two waves, said the ministry, in a statement on its website.

It occurred on the same day Beijing celebrated the anniversary of the proclamation of the People's Republic of China. EFE