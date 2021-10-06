An undated handout photo made available by the Taiwan Ministry of National Defense on 04 October 2021 shows a Chinese PLA Xian H-6 jet bomber, following the incursion of 52 Chinese PLA military aircrafts into Taiwan'Äôs ADIZ (issued 04 October 2021). EFE-EPA/TAIWAN MINISTRY OF NATIONAL DEFENSE HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Taiwanese Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said Wednesday that China will be "capable of organizing a large-scale invasion" of the island by 2025, and said relations between Taipei and Beijing are going through "their worst moment in 40 years".

According to Chiu, according to Taiwanese news agency CNA, Beijing already has "the capacity to attack the island, but at a high cost," which would be lower by 2025, the year in which the minister foresees that China could "organize a large-scale invasion".

"Taiwan will not cause it to be attacked. However, we are in the worst moment of cross-strait relations since I started in the Army 40 years ago," Chiu said in reference to the latest sorties by Chinese planes – nearly 150 in the last few days – in the Taiwanese Air Defense Identification Zone.

Chiu said Taiwan must be "prepared," noting that 64 percent of this year's defense budget will be allocated to anti-ship systems and developing Hsiung Feng III supersonic missiles to counter China's Type 075 amphibious assault ships.

(...)