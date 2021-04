Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu speaks during a press briefing to foreign journalist in Taipei, Taiwan, 07 April 2021. EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan says it will fight to 'last day' if China attacks

Taiwan will fight to the “last day” if attacked by China, the foreign minister, Joseph Wu, said Wednesday.

He added at a press conference that Taiwan’s “friends” the United States and Japan were watching Chinese military maneuvers in the region closely. EFE-EPA

tw-jco-vec/jot/ks