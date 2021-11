Taiwanese military personnel on board a CM-32 armored vehicle take part in a drill in New Taipei city, Taiwan, 16 September 2021. EPA-EFE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan will extend the training periods of its reservist military forces to improve combat readiness amid escalating tensions with China, a defense ministry official said Tuesday.

Reservists will undergo two weeks of training instead of the current five to seven days, said Ma Chia-lung, deputy head of the Ministry of National Defense's All-out Defense Mobilization Office. EFE

