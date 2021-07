Lorenzo Insigne (front R) of Italy and teammates perform during their training session in north London, Britain, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Lorenzo Insigne (2-R) of Italy and teammates perform during their training session in north London, Britain, 05 July 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/ANDY RAIN

Tako the red-legged partridge choosing to eat by the Spanish flag rather than Italy's in Valencia, Spain, 06 July 2021. EFE/Raquel Segura

Tako the red-legged partridge predicts Spain will move on to Euro 2020 final

A red-legged partridge named Tako predicted Tuesday that the Spanish Euro 2020 squad will beat Italy and move on to the final of the European championships.

The prediction comes as anticipation builds up for the clash of the two football nations at Wembley and stars like Italy’s Lorenzo Insigne and Spain’s Pedri prepare to fight for the acclaimed European title.EFE

