People stranded at the Pakistani-Afghan border wait for its reopening after it was closed following clashes between Afghan security forces and Taliban militants at Chaman, Pakistan, 17 July 2021. EFE/EPA/AKHTER GULFAM

Pakistani security officials patrol the Pakistani side of the Pakistani-Afghan border after reopening days after Taliban took control of the Afghan side of the border, at Chaman, Afghanistan, 18 July 2021. EFE/EPA/AKHTAR GULFAM

The Taliban’s unprecedented territorial advances in Afghanistan, where the group has captured more than 100 districts, is a cause for concern for a wider region plagued by insurgent groups looking to learn from example.

The rapid withdrawal of United States and Nato troops after 20 years of operations against the Taliban and other extremist groups left an unfinished conflict in the hands of Afghan forces and vastly altered the security dynamic in the region. EFE

