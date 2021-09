The Taliban announced Tuesday its interim cabinet that is composed entirely of members of the Islamist group and is conspicuous by the absence of women.

The new cabinet will be led by Mullah Muhammad Hasan Akhund as President or head of the government, with Mullah Ghani Baradar serving as his first deputy, Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid announced in a press conference in Kabul. EFE

