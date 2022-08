Delegates attend a Jirga organized by the Taliban to discuss strengthening the current government, inviting Afghans to return from abroad and participate in the building of the nation and general issues, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 18 August 2022. EFE-EPA/STRINGER/FILE

The Taliban government has asked the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) not to use sanctions as a form of pressure on the Islamists as it contemplates ending travel ban exemptions on several of its leaders.

"If the travel ban is extended, it will create distance instead of promoting dialogue and engagement, an outcome that must be prevented," the Taliban told the UNSC in a statement released at midnight on Saturday. EFE