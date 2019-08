Afghan security forces check cars during coordinated attacks by the Taliban to capture the city, in Kunduz, Afghanistan, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

Afghan security forces drive along a road as the Taliban launched coordinated attacks to capture the city, in Kunduz, Afghanistan, 31 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STRINGER

A Taliban attack in the city of Kunduz in northern Afghanistan has killed dozens of people as peace talks between insurgents and the United States continued in Qatar.

The assault began shortly after midnight on Saturday in several parts of the city and insurgents managed to infiltrate different areas of the region before dawn, according to officials.