An Afghan security official stand guard outside the UN office in Herat, Afghanistan, 31 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

After two days of heavy fighting, Afghan officials said Taliban attacks aimed to capture western Herat city were pushed back by pro-government forces after a United Nations office in the province was attacked by "anti-government elements" on Friday.

"The Taliban launched attacks from the east and west and planned to enter Herat city, but security forces and armed civilian groups pushed back the enemy attacks, which suffered heavy casualties," governor of Herat, Abdul Saboor Qani, said in a video message. EFE

