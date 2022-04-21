The ruling Taliban Thursday said it had banned the popular Chinese social media application TikTok because it “misleads the younger generation” of Afghans.

The de facto Afghan government also blocked the popular South Korean PUBG action game and barred Afghan television channels from airing “immoral” content.

“The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology have to block PUBG and an application called Tick Tock, which misleads the younger generation,” Taliban spokesperson Inamullah Samangani tweeted.

He said the Taliban government also decided to extend the moral policing restrictions on TV channels to prevent them from airing "programs that are immoral” per the Islamic law and the Afghan culture.

(...)