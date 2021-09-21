The Taliban on Tuesday announced the remain members of its interim government in Afghanistan, appointing around 20 new ministers and deputy ministers, some of them from different ethnic minority communities, but without including any woman.

“Most of the appointments are done on the basis of professionalism and merit and it will further strengthen the human resources of the Islamic Emirate,” Taliban's main spokesperson and deputy communications minister Zabihullah Mujahid said in a press conference.

However, despite the Islamists insisting repeatedly on forming an "inclusive" government, the new additions to the cabinet include only a few representatives who are of a different ethnicity than Pashtuns - the dominant community in Taliban ranks - while women continue to remain absent.

(...)