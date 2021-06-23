Children who were injured when a passenger bus hit an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Kabul-Kandahar highway in Maiwand district, receives treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 22 June 2021 (issued 23 June 2021). EFE-EPA/M. SADIQ

A man carries a child who was injured when a passenger bus hit an improvised explosive device (IED) along the Kabul-Kandahar highway in Maiwand district, at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 22 June 2021 (issued 23 June 2021). EFE-EPA/M. SADIQ

The Taliban have captured three more Afghan districts in their swift offensive in which they have overrun large swathes of territory and forced hundreds of government troops to surrender.

Sources told EFE that Afghan army soldiers made “tactical” retreats from Patan in Paktia, Ab-band in Ghazni, and Khash in Badakhshan provinces in the past 24 hours since Tuesday morning.

The Taliban captured an army base in the southern Ghazi province after three days of a heavy battle, leaving 28 Afghan soldiers dead or injured.

Amanullah Kamrani, deputy head of the provincial council, told EFE that the other soldiers at the camp surrendered to the Taliban and laid down their weapons after “the government failed to provide them air support.”

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the territorial gains.

The insurgents have now captured 58 districts in 20 Afghan provinces in the past month and a half.