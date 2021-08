Afghan security officials patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban militants, in Herat, Afghanistan, 06 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan security officials and private militia loyal to Ismail Khan, the former Mujahideen commander patrol after they took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban militants, in Herat, Afghanistan, 06 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

Ismail Khan, the former Mujahideen commander talks with supporters as security forces and Khan's loyal armed militia took back control of parts of Herat city following intense battle with Taliban militants, in Herat, Afghanistan, 06 August 2021. EFE-EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

The Taliban Saturday captured the provincial capital of northern Jawzjan province, taking control of the second Afghan city in a major military boost for the Islamist insurgents in their rapid advances after foreign troops began withdrawing on May 3.

“Sheberghan, the capital city of the Jawzjan province has fallen. The city is in the hands of the militants,” Karim Jawzjani, a federal lawmaker from the region, told EFE. EFE