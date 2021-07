People flee the neighboring areas where security forces are engaged in an operation against Taliban militants, in Alishang district of Laghman province, Afghanistan, 08 July 2021. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan soldier patrols after the security forces cleared the area of Taliban militants following an operation in Alishang district of Laghman province, Afghanistan, 08 July 2021. EFE-EPA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Taliban fighters have captured two Afghan border crossings with Iran and Turkmenistan, officials said Friday, marching ahead with their rapid territorial gains after American troops started pulling out from Afghanistan.

The two transit and trade ports that have fallen to the surging Islamist militia are in western Herat province. EFE

