Armed supporters of former Mujahideen commander Khan, stand guard on a roadside checkpoint as they vow to fight side by side with the Afghan security forces to defend their regions in Herat, the provincial capital of Herat province neighboring Iran, in Herat, Afghanistan, 13 July 2021. EFE/EPA/JALIL REZAYEE

People displaced due to fighting between the Taliban and Afghan security forces, flee the areas, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 12 July, 2021. EFE/EPA/M SADIQ

Taliban fighters have captured a vital border crossing with Pakistan in the southern Kandahar province of Afghanistan, officials and insurgents said Wednesday, in the latest militant offensive of seizing territories since May 1 when American forces began withdrawing.

"Our security forces withdrew after a tough battle at the border post, and they are preparing a counterattack," a provincial administrative official told EFE, requesting anonymity.EFE

