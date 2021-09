The Taliban Monday claimed that theirAfghan takeover was complete after they captured Panjshir, the last province held by resistance forces opposed to the Islamist militia.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the insurgent group, said Taliban fighters “completely conquered” the north-eastern valley of Panjshir that is now “under the full control of the Islamic Emirate.”EFE

azq-bks-ssk