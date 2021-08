Afghans look on as Taliban militants gather around the main square after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 13 August 2021. EFE-EPA/STRINGER

Kandahar (Afghanistan), 13/08/2021.- Afghans look on as Taliban militants gather around the main square after taking control of Kandahar, Afghanistan, 13 August 2021. The Taliban on 13 August claimed that they captured Kandahar, Afghanistan's second-largest city, in their most significant military breakthrough so far since the insurgents began their offensive after foreign troops started withdrawing in May. The fall of Kandahar came hours after the Taliban captured Herat, the third-largest Afghan city and capital of the western province of the same name. (Afganistán) EFE/EPA/STRINGER

An Afghan security official stands gaurd at a check point in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 12 August 2021. EFE-EPA/M SADIQ

Taliban fighters have captured Kandahar and Helmand, the two largest provinces in southern Afghanistan, officials said Friday, making significant military victories in their blitzkrieg towards power in Kabul.

The rapidly advancing Islamist militia also gained control of Ghor in the west, Uruzgan in the south, and Logar in the southeast on Friday. EFE

