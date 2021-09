An Afghan refugee wearing a T-shirt featuring late Afghan anti-Taliban commander Ahmad Shah Massoud along with others detained by Police personnel near Pakistan embassy, in New Delhi, India, 09 September 2021. EFE-EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

Legenadary Afghan warlord Ahmad Shah Massoud, known as the "Lion of Panjshir," was killed exactly two decades ago in a suicide bombing just two days before the Sep. 11 twin tower attack, ending the biggest resistance to the Taliban regime of the time.

Twenty years later, the new Taliban government on Wednesday did not let the leader's memory be celebrated publicly. EFE

